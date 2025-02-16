Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Station: Leaders Demand Accountability

In a tragic turn of events, at least 18 people lost their lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station overnight. The incident transpired on a crowded foot-over bridge as people rushed to board trains to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh event.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the incident, emphasizing the need for preventive measures. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders criticized the railway authorities for their lack of preparedness and blamed mismanagement for the chaos.

Adding to the chorus of criticism, opposition leaders targeted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accusing him of shirking responsibility. The incident has sparked demands for improved infrastructure and crowd control to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)