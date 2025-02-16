Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Station: Leaders Demand Accountability

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed at least 18 lives and injured many more as a large crowd gathered for the Maha Kumbh event. Criticism has been directed at railway officials for their handling of the situation, with calls for better crowd management in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, at least 18 people lost their lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station overnight. The incident transpired on a crowded foot-over bridge as people rushed to board trains to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh event.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the incident, emphasizing the need for preventive measures. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders criticized the railway authorities for their lack of preparedness and blamed mismanagement for the chaos.

Adding to the chorus of criticism, opposition leaders targeted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, accusing him of shirking responsibility. The incident has sparked demands for improved infrastructure and crowd control to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

