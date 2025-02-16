Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Rocks Nagpur's Firecracker Firm

A devastating blast at a firecracker firm in Nagpur's Asian Fireworks led to the deaths of two individuals and injuries to several others. Occurring on a Sunday afternoon, officials have launched an investigation into the explosion, which also sparked a minor fire nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:26 IST
An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district claimed the lives of two people and left several others injured, according to a senior police official.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 1:30 PM at Asian Fireworks located in Kotwalburdi, Katol tehsil, approximately 50 kilometers from the district headquarters. An investigation into the cause of the explosion has commenced, authorities reported.

The blast resulted in a minor fire breaking out in the adjacent thicket, which was quickly extinguished. Initial reports incorrectly mentioned SBL Energy Limited, a leading explosives manufacturer, as the site of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

