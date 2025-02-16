Safety Measures Heightened After Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Station

The New Delhi railway station was a scene of intensified security operations on Sunday, as police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel worked tirelessly to manage crowds following a deadly stampede that claimed 18 lives just a day prior.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra reported that order was restored. "The passengers have already boarded the special train from platform number 16, with increased security deployments for all services," Malhotra confirmed, underscoring the controlled environment fostered by new measures.

The tragic event, which also left over a dozen injured, occurred amidst heavy passenger rush for trains to Prayagraj, with officials attributing the chaos to passengers slipping on a footover bridge.

