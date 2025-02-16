Left Menu

Safety Measures Heightened After Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Station

Following a stampede that claimed 18 lives at New Delhi railway station, police and security forces are heavily engaged in crowd management and passenger assistance. The incident occurred due to overcrowding and resulted in multiple injuries. Enhanced safety measures have been implemented to prevent further mishaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:57 IST
The New Delhi railway station was a scene of intensified security operations on Sunday, as police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel worked tirelessly to manage crowds following a deadly stampede that claimed 18 lives just a day prior.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra reported that order was restored. "The passengers have already boarded the special train from platform number 16, with increased security deployments for all services," Malhotra confirmed, underscoring the controlled environment fostered by new measures.

The tragic event, which also left over a dozen injured, occurred amidst heavy passenger rush for trains to Prayagraj, with officials attributing the chaos to passengers slipping on a footover bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

