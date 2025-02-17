Madhya Pradesh: From BIMARU to Blossoming Investment Hub

Once dismissed as a BIMARU state, Madhya Pradesh is now prying open opportunities for both domestic and foreign investment, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The state has bolstered its appeal by crafting investor-friendly policies, improving infrastructure, and ensuring ease of business procedures.

Having laid the groundwork through industry conclaves and global outreach efforts, Madhya Pradesh plans to showcase its transformation at the upcoming Global Investors Summit in 2025. The government has targeted high-potential sectors such as textiles, electric vehicles, and renewable energy, offering incentives to both existing and new investors.

The release of sector-specific policies, including groundbreaking initiatives for drones and semiconductors, underlines its ambition to accelerate industrial growth. Yadav emphasized that the strategic use of the state's rich resources and skilled labor is setting the stage for a sustainable economic surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)