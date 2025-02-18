Left Menu

Introducing WHY NOT FITNESS: Mumbai's Newest Wellness Powerhouse

Mumbai witnesses a fitness revolution with the launch of WHY NOT FITNESS, a state-of-the-art facility by ABSV FITNESS CLUB LLP. Located in Santacruz West, it combines cutting-edge technology, elite trainers, and diverse programs to cater to enthusiasts of all levels, offering a comprehensive and empowering wellness journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:42 IST
WHY NOT FITNESS Opens Its Doors in Khar - Redefining Fitness with Innovation and Excellence. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai is buzzing with the launch of WHY NOT FITNESS, a newly opened premium fitness hub by ABSV FITNESS CLUB LLP, located at DHL Mangalmurti Building in Santacruz West. This cutting-edge facility promises to transform the city's fitness scene with its state-of-the-art amenities and diverse training options.

The grand opening was an event to remember, featuring celebrities such as Jay Bhanushali, Arti Singh, and Mahhi Vij. Spearheaded by visionaries Bonnie Dsouza, Anwar Kadri, Afreen Kadri, Shahrukh Khan, and Vijay Kapoor, the fitness center pioneers a unique blend of passion and precision, aimed at delivering an unparalleled fitness experience.

WHY NOT FITNESS stands out with its holistic approach, offering services like weight training, cardio, yoga, Zumba, and more. Members can enjoy top-tier equipment, expert trainers, and an inviting community environment that encourages transformation and empowerment. As Bonnie Dsouza and the team express, the center strives to redefine fitness as a lifestyle, making it accessible to everyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

