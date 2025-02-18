India and Qatar Forge Strategic Partnership to Double Trade
India and Qatar aim to double their trade to USD 28 billion in five years, elevating their relationship to a strategic partnership. Agreements were signed in trade, energy, and technology, with discussions also held on regional issues and potential investment growth in infrastructure and smart technologies.
India and Qatar have set an ambitious target to double their bilateral trade to USD 28 billion over the next five years. This bold step was part of wide-ranging talks held between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday.
During the discussions, both nations elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, signing agreements to foster economic cooperation, enhance youth affairs, and expand sports engagement. Notably, no defense-related cooperation was included at this time.
The talks also touched on mutual investment interests and regional issues, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and energy agreements. The leadership committed to utilizing forums like the Qatar Investment Authority to boost infrastructure and technology sectors in India.
