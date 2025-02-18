Left Menu

India and Qatar Forge Strategic Partnership to Double Trade

India and Qatar aim to double their trade to USD 28 billion in five years, elevating their relationship to a strategic partnership. Agreements were signed in trade, energy, and technology, with discussions also held on regional issues and potential investment growth in infrastructure and smart technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:18 IST
India and Qatar Forge Strategic Partnership to Double Trade
  • Country:
  • India

India and Qatar have set an ambitious target to double their bilateral trade to USD 28 billion over the next five years. This bold step was part of wide-ranging talks held between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday.

During the discussions, both nations elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, signing agreements to foster economic cooperation, enhance youth affairs, and expand sports engagement. Notably, no defense-related cooperation was included at this time.

The talks also touched on mutual investment interests and regional issues, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and energy agreements. The leadership committed to utilizing forums like the Qatar Investment Authority to boost infrastructure and technology sectors in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025