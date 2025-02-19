Left Menu

US Slams China Over Sea Skirmish

The United States criticized China's Navy for risky maneuvers involving a helicopter that allegedly endangered a Philippine aircraft in the South China Sea. US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson urged China to avoid forceful actions and seek peaceful resolutions in line with international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 19-02-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 08:02 IST
  • Philippines

The United States has publicly denounced the actions of a Chinese navy helicopter, which reportedly engaged in maneuvers posing risks to a Philippine government aircraft near a contested shoal in the South China Sea. This incident has drawn renewed attention to maritime tensions in the region.

US Ambassador to Manila, MaryKay Carlson, highlighted the gravity of the situation by urging China to desist from coercive activities and instead focus on peaceful dispute settlements. Her statements, shared via social media platform X, emphasize the importance of adherence to international law.

This recent confrontation underscores ongoing geopolitical friction in the South China Sea, a critical waterway where numerous overlapping claims continue to fuel diplomatic tensions between regional players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

