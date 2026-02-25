Diplomatic Tensions: Japan's Citizen Detained in Iran
A Japanese citizen has been detained in Tehran since January. Japan's government is in contact with the detainee and their family, but details remain scarce due to privacy concerns. The detainee is reportedly in good health, and Japan seeks their swift release amid restricted access to Iranian authorities.
- Japan
Japan has called for the immediate release of one of its nationals who has been detained in Tehran since January, according to the government announcement on Wednesday.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki confirmed the individual's detention on January 20 but declined to share more details, citing privacy issues.
While the detainee's health is reportedly stable, Japanese authorities have yet to meet them in person. Japan is actively supporting the detainee's family while navigating diplomatic channels for a resolution.
