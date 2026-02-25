Diplomatic Tensions: Japan's Citizen Detained in Iran

Japan has called for the immediate release of one of its nationals who has been detained in Tehran since January, according to the government announcement on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki confirmed the individual's detention on January 20 but declined to share more details, citing privacy issues.

While the detainee's health is reportedly stable, Japanese authorities have yet to meet them in person. Japan is actively supporting the detainee's family while navigating diplomatic channels for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)