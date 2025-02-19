Left Menu

Speeding School Bus Mishap in Nepanagar: Safety Concerns Rise

In Nepanagar, Madhya Pradesh, a speeding school bus overturned, injuring 20 students. Four sustained severe injuries. The driver, who was allegedly warned by students to slow down, fled the scene. Police have registered a case of negligent driving and are searching for the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Burhanpur | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday morning, a speeding school bus overturned near a riverbank in Nepanagar, Madhya Pradesh, leaving 20 students injured. The incident happened around 7:30 am near the Dharni river as the bus careened off the road due to excessive speed, according to police reports.

Nirbhay Singh Alwa, sub-divisional officer of police, stated from the site that four students suffered fractures or head injuries. They were promptly admitted to nearby hospitals. Some students reported asking the driver to reduce speed, but their warnings went unheeded.

The accident site is 45 kilometers from Burhanpur and over 300 kilometers from Bhopal. The bus was en route to Senior Secondary School in Nepanagar, a town known for its paper mills. The driver fled, prompting a registered case of rash and negligent driving. Police are actively searching for the fugitive driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

