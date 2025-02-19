Left Menu

RSWM Limited Shines as Water Conservation Innovator at Bharat Tex 2025

RSWM Limited secures 1st Runner-Up in the 'Innovative Water Management and Conservation' at the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2024-25. Recognized for advanced water management practices and sustainable initiatives, including Zero Liquid Discharge systems, RSWM continues to lead in eco-conscious textile production, achieving significant water savings and reduced CO2 emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:08 IST
RSWM Limited Shines as Water Conservation Innovator at Bharat Tex 2025
Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Govt. of India and Rakesh Mehra, Chairman, CITI along with other key dignitaries presenting the award. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At Bharat Tex 2025, held from February 14 to 17 in New Delhi, RSWM Limited earned the 1st Runner-Up award in the 'Innovative Water Management and Conservation' category at the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2024-25. The accolade recognized RSWM's groundbreaking efforts in water sustainability within the textile sector. The event welcomed distinguished guests, including Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, and CITI Chairman, Rakesh Mehra.

Over the last three years, RSWM has invested Rs. 84 crore in cutting-edge water management technologies. Its initiatives boast Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems, 100% wastewater recycling, and the adoption of low-liquor HTHP fiber dyeing machines, which drastically cut water usage. Advanced PLC-controlled auto-controllers and innovative moisture extraction methods have optimized usage, setting a new industrial standard. Moreover, 24 rainwater wells and artificial lakes enhance groundwater recharge.

Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, emphasized the company's dedication to ecological responsibility, stating 'Sustainability is no longer an option; it is a necessity.' Showcasing eco-friendly innovations under the 'Panchtatva' theme, RSWM reaffirmed its industry-leading status with high-performance, sustainable textile solutions, contributing to global carbon footprint reduction and water conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025