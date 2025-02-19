RSWM Limited Shines as Water Conservation Innovator at Bharat Tex 2025

At Bharat Tex 2025, held from February 14 to 17 in New Delhi, RSWM Limited earned the 1st Runner-Up award in the 'Innovative Water Management and Conservation' category at the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2024-25. The accolade recognized RSWM's groundbreaking efforts in water sustainability within the textile sector. The event welcomed distinguished guests, including Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, and CITI Chairman, Rakesh Mehra.

Over the last three years, RSWM has invested Rs. 84 crore in cutting-edge water management technologies. Its initiatives boast Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems, 100% wastewater recycling, and the adoption of low-liquor HTHP fiber dyeing machines, which drastically cut water usage. Advanced PLC-controlled auto-controllers and innovative moisture extraction methods have optimized usage, setting a new industrial standard. Moreover, 24 rainwater wells and artificial lakes enhance groundwater recharge.

Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, emphasized the company's dedication to ecological responsibility, stating 'Sustainability is no longer an option; it is a necessity.' Showcasing eco-friendly innovations under the 'Panchtatva' theme, RSWM reaffirmed its industry-leading status with high-performance, sustainable textile solutions, contributing to global carbon footprint reduction and water conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)