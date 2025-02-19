Left Menu

Meesho Unveils Creator Club to Revolutionize Content Commerce

Meesho, backed by SoftBank, has launched the Creator Club platform to boost content commerce by connecting content creators with sellers. The platform aims to democratize e-commerce and offers features like real-time analytics and faster payouts. It targets a diverse range of creators, including micro and nano influencers.

  • India

In a move set to redefine e-commerce, SoftBank-backed Meesho announced the launch of its Creator Club, a dedicated platform aimed at bolstering content commerce. This new initiative allows content creators to directly connect with sellers on Meesho's platform, thus monetizing their digital content effectively.

Prasanna Arunachalam, General Manager for Monetization and Content Commerce at Meesho, emphasized the company's commitment to democratizing internet commerce. 'With the launch of Meesho Creator Club, we are equipping creators with essential tools and resources to drive growth through authentic, relatable content,' he stated.

The Creator Club promises real-time performance analytics, quicker payouts, and collaboration opportunities, targeting creators from diverse backgrounds, including tier 3 and 4 cities. Meesho aims to remove intermediaries and expand its reach to a wide array of content creators, thus nurturing a vibrant ecosystem for influencers of all sizes.

