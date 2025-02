Trade Wars Reignited: Trump's Tariff Tango

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken significant steps in reshaping America's trade policies since assuming office again last month. The introduction of various tariffs, including broad and sector-specific levies, reflects his administration's aggressive stance towards rectifying trade imbalances.

Key partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China, find themselves under pressure as tariffs on goods like metals and semiconductors are expected to disrupt markets. Trump's approach has left industries and global trade partners in uncertainty, fearing a potential escalation into an international trade conflict.

Economists warn that these measures could lead to inflationary pressures in the United States, while retaliatory tariffs from other nations could harm U.S. exports. As the situation develops, the global market braces for further implications of this high-stakes economic strategy.

