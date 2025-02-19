Unraveling the Upside-Down Mystery: Pearson Airport Plane Crash Investigation

Investigators are delving into the peculiar circumstances surrounding a plane crash at Toronto's Pearson Airport, where a regional jet flipped upside down during landing amid windy conditions. Onboard were 80 individuals, 21 of whom were hospitalized following the crash. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no fatalities, sparking widespread social media interest.

Initial findings reveal that the Delta Air Lines plane lost its right wing upon landing, as captured in viral video footage. Aviation experts, like Anthony Brickhouse, point to potential landing gear damage as a contributing factor. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada continues to piece together the sequence of events leading to the crash.

Remarkably, all passengers survived, owing in part to their seat belts. Specialized seat design and a swift crew response played crucial roles, highlighted by past similar incidents. As investigations continue, authorities emphasize the uniqueness of this case, supported by comprehensive data from the intact fuselage and crucial black boxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)