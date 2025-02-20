Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran's Tenure Extended

The government has announced an extension for Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran's tenure, now set to continue until March 2027. The decision, sanctioned by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extends his contract on a basis which will hold until further orders.

Nageswaran, who initially took on the role in January 2022, has been instrumental in advising on economic policies and contributing to the Economic Survey. His prior experience includes roles at Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, alongside an extensive academic career.

The announcement follows recent government projections of 6.3-6.8% economic growth for the next fiscal year. Prior to his appointment, Nageswaran also served on the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and held key academic positions, further solidifying his credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)