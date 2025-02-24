US Sanctions Hit Indian Firms in Iran Oil Crackdown

In a significant move, the United States has sanctioned 16 firms, among which four are Indian companies, due to their alleged ties to Iran's petroleum and petrochemical industry.

A press release from the Treasury Department identifies the sanctioned Indian firms as Austinship Management Pvt Ltd, BSM Marine LLP, Cosmos Lines Inc, and Flux Maritime LLP. This development is part of the second sanction wave since President Donald Trump initiated a heightened national security strategy against Iran on February 4.

According to a statement from the State Department, the US is taking measures against entities and vessels involved in facilitating Iran's oil sales, a move intended to hinder Iran's ability to fund terrorist activities through illicit oil revenue.

