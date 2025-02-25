Crompton Greaves Unveils 'TechWithHeart' Innovations to Transform Consumer Electricals

Mumbai: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has revealed its latest 'TechWithHeart' innovations, aimed at enhancing consumer experience with energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. Announced on February 20th, these products focus on elevating comfort and convenience in homes across India through indigenously developed technologies.

The company's innovative platforms, NUCLEUS and XTECH, offer advancements in motor efficiency, electronics, and smart connectivity. Designed to deliver both high performance and energy savings, these home-grown solutions demonstrate Crompton's commitment to being at the forefront of the electrical consumer durables sector.

Crompton's market growth is further supported by its expanding range of environmentally friendly residential, agricultural, and solar pumps. With a robust local supply chain and significant R&D investments, the company is set to meet rising energy efficiency demands and sustainability goals, solidifying its leadership in the industry.

