Gatwick Runway Expansion Set to Take Off Amid Controversy

The UK government provisionally approved expanding Gatwick Airport with a second runway, requiring noise reduction measures. Despite environmental concerns, the decision aims to address economic growth needs alongside infrastructure expansion, mirroring recent Heathrow developments. Final approval depends on Gatwick's response to proposals by April 24, with a deadline in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has given preliminary approval to the construction of a second runway at Gatwick Airport, London, contingent on specific noise reduction improvements. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander expressed her tentative support for the project, which involves adjusting Gatwick's northern runway for departing narrow-bodied planes.

Located about 65 kilometers south of London, Gatwick Airport annually serves over 40 million passengers, making it the nation's most active single-runway airport. The planned realignment involves a 12-meter northward shift of the current emergency runway, enabling its use for departures of planes like Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s, at an estimated cost of 2.2 billion pounds, funded privately.

Despite climate change activists' concerns, following recent Heathrow expansions, the government argues the project is vital for invigorating the UK's economic growth. Gatwick must respond to the revised plan by April 24, ahead of Alexander's final decision, which now has a deadline extension to October 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

