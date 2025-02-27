Left Menu

Pope Francis' Financial Tensions: A Vatican Dilemma

Pope Francis faces financial challenges as resistance from cardinals grows over budget cuts. Despite setting up a new commission to raise donations, the Vatican struggles with deficits and pension fund issues. With limited income streams, financial woes could affect its global presence and charitable works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:49 IST
Pope Francis' Financial Tensions: A Vatican Dilemma
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is grappling with financial challenges and resistance from his senior cardinals regarding proposed budget cuts and fundraising strategies. Attempting to bridge the widening budget gap, the Vatican has announced a new commission aimed at boosting donations, amidst the pope's ongoing hospitalization for double pneumonia.

Persistent monetary concerns include a substantial deficit and ballooning pension liabilities. Despite the pope's efforts, including salary cuts for cardinals and a push for a zero-deficit agenda, the Vatican's finances remain precarious. It relies on limited income sources such as donations, investment portfolios, and museum admissions.

The financial strain has sparked debates within the Vatican about the potential need to seek external funding, which could pose conflicts of interest for the Church. As the Vatican anticipates increased tourist revenue during the upcoming Jubilee in 2025, experts remain skeptical that this influx will sufficiently alleviate the deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025