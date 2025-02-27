Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Family of Four Dies in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

A family of four, including two young girls, tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler on the Jabalpur-Nagpur National Highway as they were returning from a wedding. A case has been registered against the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:37 IST
Tragic Collision: Family of Four Dies in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating road accident claimed the lives of a family of four in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. The victims, including two young girls, were hit by a speeding truck on the Jabalpur-Nagpur National Highway near Ghoghari village. They were returning from a wedding when tragedy struck.

The collision was so severe that all four family members died instantly. The deceased were identified as Ghanshyam Jharia, 58, his daughter-in-law Sushila Jharia, 38, and granddaughters Ambika, 10, and Ramdoot, 14. The truck, on its way to Hyderabad with a load of vegetables, veered off and overturned.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident. Authorities recovered the truck and pursued further investigation. The bodies have been sent to Lakhnadon Hospital for post-mortem as the community mourns this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025