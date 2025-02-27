Tragic Collision: Family of Four Dies in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

A devastating road accident claimed the lives of a family of four in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. The victims, including two young girls, were hit by a speeding truck on the Jabalpur-Nagpur National Highway near Ghoghari village. They were returning from a wedding when tragedy struck.

The collision was so severe that all four family members died instantly. The deceased were identified as Ghanshyam Jharia, 58, his daughter-in-law Sushila Jharia, 38, and granddaughters Ambika, 10, and Ramdoot, 14. The truck, on its way to Hyderabad with a load of vegetables, veered off and overturned.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident. Authorities recovered the truck and pursued further investigation. The bodies have been sent to Lakhnadon Hospital for post-mortem as the community mourns this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)