Romania Faces Economic Strains Amid Budget Cuts and Political Tensions

Romania's pro-European government is implementing budget cuts in an effort to tackle the country's chronic budget deficit and avoid a potential ratings downgrade. However, these fiscal measures are causing social unrest and could bolster support for a far-right, pro-Moscow presidential candidate in the upcoming election rerun.

As the ruling coalition scales back years of spending, public sector workers are feeling the pinch, with freezes on pay and pensions, leading to discontent among voters. The economic policies, which include reductions in travel subsidies and overtime pay, have prompted protests and strikes across various sectors.

Meanwhile, the country's fragile financial position has resulted in one of the highest current account deficits among emerging markets. The government aims to lower the deficit through spending cuts rather than tax hikes, amid concerns over investor confidence and geopolitical tensions impacting economic growth.

