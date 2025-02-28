Greece Erupts in Protests Over Unresolved Train Tragedy
Mass protests are planned across Greece as public outcry grows over the lack of justice two years after a deadly train crash. Strikes have halted transport, with protesters demanding accountability and transparency. The government faces criticism while insisting it is the judiciary's responsibility to investigate.
- Country:
- Greece
Greece is set for a day of upheaval as nationwide protests and strikes disrupt transport in response to unresolved justice over a train crash that claimed 57 lives two years ago. Air, sea, and rail services were suspended as citizens voice outrage over perceived governmental negligence.
The catastrophic collision between a passenger and freight train near the Tempi gorge has fueled distrust of Greece's leadership, with public services already weakened by past economic crises. Critics accuse the government of inaction, with unions spearheading strikes to demand accountability.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' administration maintains innocence, asserting that judiciary investigations are ongoing. Nevertheless, public sentiment remains perturbed, with opposition parties intensifying calls for transparency amid allegations of a governmental cover-up.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Sought: $10 Million Settlement in Sonya Massey Case
Justice Department Sues New York Over Immigration Law Dispute
Airing climate justice in Costa Rica on World Radio Day
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime
Congo Commended for Efforts in Combatting Violence Against Women While Facing Scrutiny on Justice Access and Abortion Laws