India's Path to High-Income Status by 2047: Achieving Growth Through Reforms

India is on a quest to join the league of high-income nations by 2047, necessitating an average growth rate of 7.8% as outlined in a World Bank report released Friday.

The report, titled 'Becoming a High-Income Economy in a Generation,' stresses the need for reforms in India's financial sector, land, and labour markets to meet this ambitious target. Past growth averaging 6.3% since 2000 has set a solid foundation for future ambitions.

With Case studies from nations like Chile and Korea, the World Bank highlights the need for accelerated reforms in India to ensure sustained economic growth and integration into the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)