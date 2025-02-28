Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment Bonanza Unveils Future Possibilities

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit concluded in Guwahati with investment announcements surpassing Rs 5.18 lakh crore, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The summit, held from February 25-26, marked a significant step for Assam's economic landscape with strong commitments from major industry players.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the employment potential of these investments, stating that the agreements could provide jobs to 2 lakh youths. Sarma assured an increase in development for Assam in the next five years by targeting the implementation of 70% of signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

During the summit, major industrial leaders, including Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani of Adani Group, proposed significant projects spanning various sectors. Ambani announced a Rs 50,000 crore investment focused on establishing a mega food park and other ventures, while Adani planned an equal investment in infrastructure projects from airports to cement. Additionally, the Tata Group revealed plans for an electronics manufacturing facility, coinciding with their ongoing semiconductor plant project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his inaugural speech, declared the establishment of a mega urea plant in Namrup, costing Rs 12,000 crore. Union Ministers unveiled numerous infrastructure improvements in Assam, including railway modernizations and telecommunications advancements, signaling robust central government support.

Further cementing economic ties, MoUs were signed with various entities, including a notable Rs 15,000 crore pact with ONGC for exploration and another with Adani Total Gas Ltd for a city gas project. This strategic clustering of investments is expected to reshape Assam's economic prowess over the upcoming years.

The event was attended by prominent business leaders like N Chandrasekaran, Sajjan Jindal, and Anil Agarwal, alongside high-level delegations from multiple countries, underscoring Assam's growing appeal as a destination for global investment. The summit reiterates the state government's commitment to driving growth through diversified industrial participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)