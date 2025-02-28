Left Menu

Revolutionizing Inland Waterways: New Regulations Unveiled

The Inland Waterways Authority of India has introduced regulations for developing terminals on national waterways. A 'no objection certificate' is required for operations, and a new digital portal will streamline applications. Private entities are encouraged to contribute to the sector's growth via investment and development opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The development and operation of inland waterway terminals on national waterways now require a 'no objection certificate' from the Inland Waterways Authority of India, according to regulations unveiled in the National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025.

These regulations apply to both permanent and temporary terminals, with maintenance frameworks and operational terms specified. An online application portal is being developed to enhance submission efficiency and facilitate tracking, aligning with government initiatives for ease of doing business and digitization.

The new regulations encourage private, public, and joint venture entities to engage in the inland waterways sector by easing infrastructure development. The initiative is poised to boost investment and economic growth across the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

