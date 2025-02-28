Left Menu

Stock Market Jitters as Economic Concerns Remain High

Wall Street's main indexes experienced mixed trading as investors reacted to lower consumer spending data and inflation concerns. Despite a rise in consumer staples, tech stocks held back market gains. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are poised for significant monthly declines amid anxieties over corporate spending and economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:16 IST
Stock Market Jitters as Economic Concerns Remain High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes showed mixed performance on Friday amidst a backdrop of economic uncertainty that kept investors wary. Recent data pointed to a decline in consumer spending, raising fears that the U.S. economy could be slowing down.

The Commerce Department's report indicated that consumer spending, a crucial economic driver, fell by 0.2% in January. This was a departure from the 0.8% increase seen in the previous month, intensifying worries over stagflation—where high inflation coincides with economic stagnation. These concerns have left traders speculating about the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates, though expectations remain that borrowing costs could be lowered twice by December.

As of mid-morning, the Dow saw a slight rise, while the S&P 500 experienced modest gains; however, the Nasdaq declined as pressures on major tech firms such as Nvidia and Microsoft weighed on its value. With Trump's potential trade policy shifts exacerbating market concerns, companies like Dell, HP, and NetApp suffered setbacks, driving broader market volatility. Investors are now closely monitoring comments from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee for further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025