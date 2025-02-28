Stock Market Jitters as Economic Concerns Remain High

Wall Street's main indexes showed mixed performance on Friday amidst a backdrop of economic uncertainty that kept investors wary. Recent data pointed to a decline in consumer spending, raising fears that the U.S. economy could be slowing down.

The Commerce Department's report indicated that consumer spending, a crucial economic driver, fell by 0.2% in January. This was a departure from the 0.8% increase seen in the previous month, intensifying worries over stagflation—where high inflation coincides with economic stagnation. These concerns have left traders speculating about the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates, though expectations remain that borrowing costs could be lowered twice by December.

As of mid-morning, the Dow saw a slight rise, while the S&P 500 experienced modest gains; however, the Nasdaq declined as pressures on major tech firms such as Nvidia and Microsoft weighed on its value. With Trump's potential trade policy shifts exacerbating market concerns, companies like Dell, HP, and NetApp suffered setbacks, driving broader market volatility. Investors are now closely monitoring comments from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee for further insights.

