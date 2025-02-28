Left Menu

ITFC Strengthens Leadership in Islamic Syndications Market with Top Rankings in Bloomberg and Refinitiv 2024 League Tables

ITFC’s consistent top-tier rankings reaffirm its leadership in the Islamic finance industry and its unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth through strategic trade finance solutions.

Beyond financial performance, ITFC's recognition in these rankings highlights its commitment to social and economic impact. Image Credit: Twitter(@ITFCCORP)
The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), continues to solidify its role as a leading force in the Islamic syndications market. The corporation has once again achieved top-tier rankings in the 2024 Bloomberg and Refinitiv League Tables, reinforcing its strategic focus on delivering impactful trade finance solutions and fostering economic growth among Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries.

For the fourth consecutive year, ITFC has maintained its dominant position in the global Islamic finance landscape. In the 2024 Refinitiv Islamic Syndications League Table, ITFC was ranked as the #1 Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) globally, highlighting its unmatched ability to structure and execute high-value syndicated transactions. Additionally, Bloomberg ranked ITFC among the top Bookrunners and MLAs in its Islamic Syndications League Table, further validating ITFC's growing influence and credibility in the financial sector.

These prestigious rankings underscore ITFC's capability to consistently deliver value-driven trade finance solutions, attracting investment from a diverse range of global investors and financial institutions. As a result, ITFC has played a pivotal role in facilitating trade among OIC member countries, enhancing economic cooperation, and promoting financial inclusivity across various sectors.

Beyond financial performance, ITFC's recognition in these rankings highlights its commitment to social and economic impact. By structuring innovative trade finance mechanisms tailored to the unique needs of OIC member countries, ITFC continues to drive sustainable development, create job opportunities, and improve the livelihoods of millions of people worldwide.

The Bloomberg and Refinitiv League Tables serve as authoritative industry benchmarks, ranking banks and financial institutions based on their performance in loan syndications, bonds, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions. These rankings, which encompass key roles such as arrangers, bookrunners, administrative agents, and advisors, are published quarterly and annually, reflecting the dynamic and competitive nature of the global financial market.

ITFC’s consistent top-tier rankings reaffirm its leadership in the Islamic finance industry and its unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth through strategic trade finance solutions. As ITFC continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact, it remains dedicated to empowering OIC member countries with the financial tools necessary to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

