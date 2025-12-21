Chintan Shivir Sets Blueprint for a Viksit Bharat
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed the need to strengthen India's financial structure and apply AI in governance to speed up the country's development. A 'Chintan Shivir' featured discussions on deepening financial markets, easing business practices, and using AI, all key to India's Viksit Bharat vision.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the urgent need to fortify India's financial architecture while integrating artificial intelligence into governance to further its transition to a developed nation.
During a 'Chintan Shivir' held in Karnataka, top officials explored financial market improvements, business ease, and technological advancements. Senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs collaborated on reforms aimed at transforming India into Viksit Bharat.
Key discussions focused on empowering local bodies, enhancing corporate markets, and promoting digital lending. Governance reforms were debated, emphasizing non-intrusive, data-driven compliance and trust-based systems. The strategic use of AI was acknowledged as a supportive tool under human oversight, critical in India's march towards prosperity by 2047.
