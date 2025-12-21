Diplomatic Tensions: Bangladesh Rejects India's Explanation Over High Commission Protest
Bangladesh rejected India's comments on a demonstration by 'Hindu extremists' near its high commission in New Delhi. They questioned the security breach, while India's MEA described reports as misleading. The protest followed a Hindu man's lynching in Mymensingh, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh has firmly rejected India's explanation concerning a protest by 'Hindu extremists' outside its high commission in New Delhi. The protest raised security concerns as demonstrators appeared in a diplomatic enclave reportedly to denounce the killing of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, lynched in Mymensingh.
India's Ministry of External Affairs labeled the reports from Bangladesh media as 'misleading propaganda' while confirming that around 20-25 youths participated in the protest to demand protection for minority communities in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's response, as expressed by state's foreign affairs adviser M Touhid Hossain, includes a rejection of India's press note, questioning how protesters reached a secured area. Despite current diplomatic dialogues, Bangladesh hints at possible diplomatic realignment should security issues persist.
