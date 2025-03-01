India's Global Ascendancy: 'Vocal for Local' Gains Momentum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the success of the 'vocal for local' initiative, underscoring India's emerging role as a global manufacturing and innovation hub. By showcasing Indian products and solutions, the country transitions from a back office to a 'factory of the world,' with influence reaching multiple sectors worldwide.
In a significant address at the NXT conclave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the success of his 'vocal for local' campaign, emphasizing India's expanding global presence. He highlighted the nation's evolution into a manufacturing power, referred to as the 'factory of the world', and a center for innovation.
Modi detailed India's transition from merely being the world's back office to becoming a globally influential force. This shift includes advancements in sectors like defense and technology, which demonstrate India's engineering prowess, as well as the global adoption of its digital payment systems.
The prime minister also mentioned India's strides in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic and the repeal of outdated laws, pointing to his critics' silence on historical injustices. He asserted India's leadership on the global stage, affirmed by recent international collaborations and initiatives.
