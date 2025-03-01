Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed as SEBI Chairman: A New Era of Trust and Transparency

IAS officer Tuhin Kanta Pandey, previously the Finance and Revenue Secretary, has officially assumed the role of Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in Mumbai. Addressing media representatives shortly after taking charge, Pandey outlined four key objectives for SEBI under his leadership: trust, transparency, teamwork, and technology. He expressed a commitment to maintaining SEBI's esteemed position as a leading market institution globally.

Pandey emphasized the robustness of SEBI as a market institution built over successive leaderships, asserting its importance in holding the trust of Indian stakeholders, including the government, Parliament, investors, and industry. He reaffirmed that trust remains a critical component of SEBI's operations and development.

Pandey remained reserved about his specific approach as market regulator during the media interaction, with plans to detail his priorities after officially settling into the role. The government's decision to appoint Pandey was made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, starting an initial three-year term following his assumption of office.

Coming to the position from a significant tenure in finance, Pandey's appointment is timely for SEBI, responsible for overseeing India's securities and capital markets. His leadership will be crucial in strengthening market regulations and investor protection, driving essential reforms, and harnessing his extensive expertise in finance and economic policy for SEBI's effective management.

Pandey succeeds Madhabi Puri Buch, who made history as the first woman to chair SEBI, having taken office on March 2, 2022, with her term ending in February 2025. Pandey brings forward a legacy of trust and continues to build upon SEBI's solid foundation in the financial markets landscape.

