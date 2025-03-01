Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Restoration

The strategic 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been reopened to light motor vehicles, officials confirmed, after extensive restoration work took place on Saturday.

The essential road, critical for connecting Kashmir with the rest of India, closed on Thursday evening due to heavy snowfall and multiple landslides in Ramban district. The adverse conditions included shooting stones and mudslides at key locations like Kishtwari Pather and Moum Passi, while snow at Qazigund made roads slippery.

Restoration intensified along the 66-km Banihal-Nashri stretch once the weather improved. Passenger vehicles can now travel the highway with safety advisories in mind. Ramban's deputy commissioner highlighted ongoing challenges, such as a narrowed road at Mehar due to side caving.

