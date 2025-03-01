Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Restoration

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has reopened for light motor vehicles after restoration efforts following heavy snowfall and landslides. The critical route, connecting Kashmir with the rest of India, faced disruptions due to adverse weather conditions and landslides. Officials cautioned travelers to follow traffic advisories for safe passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The strategic 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been reopened to light motor vehicles, officials confirmed, after extensive restoration work took place on Saturday.

The essential road, critical for connecting Kashmir with the rest of India, closed on Thursday evening due to heavy snowfall and multiple landslides in Ramban district. The adverse conditions included shooting stones and mudslides at key locations like Kishtwari Pather and Moum Passi, while snow at Qazigund made roads slippery.

Restoration intensified along the 66-km Banihal-Nashri stretch once the weather improved. Passenger vehicles can now travel the highway with safety advisories in mind. Ramban's deputy commissioner highlighted ongoing challenges, such as a narrowed road at Mehar due to side caving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

