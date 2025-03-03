Transformers and Rectifiers Secures Major Orders Worth Rs 350 Crore

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd announced securing substantial orders valued at Rs 350 crore for transformer supply on Monday. The delivery is slated for completion by the next fiscal year, as per regulatory documents.

The company revealed securing an order worth Rs 278 crore from the reputed Adani Group. In addition to this, transformers valued at Rs 78 crore were ordered by the Al Sabha Group and Powerlink Queensland, Australia.

This marks a significant achievement for Transformers and Rectifiers, emphasizing its competitive edge in the transformer supply market.

