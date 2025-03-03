Left Menu

Transformers and Rectifiers Secures Major Orders Worth Rs 350 Crore

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd announced on Monday that it has secured two significant orders totaling Rs 350 crore for supplying transformers. The contracts include a Rs 278 crore order from Adani Group and a Rs 78 crore order from Al Sabha Group and Powerlink Queensland, Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:42 IST
Transformers and Rectifiers Secures Major Orders Worth Rs 350 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd announced securing substantial orders valued at Rs 350 crore for transformer supply on Monday. The delivery is slated for completion by the next fiscal year, as per regulatory documents.

The company revealed securing an order worth Rs 278 crore from the reputed Adani Group. In addition to this, transformers valued at Rs 78 crore were ordered by the Al Sabha Group and Powerlink Queensland, Australia.

This marks a significant achievement for Transformers and Rectifiers, emphasizing its competitive edge in the transformer supply market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025