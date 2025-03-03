Bauli's Global Brand Revamp: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Bauli, the famed Italian bakery with a history spanning more than a century, is embarking on a major brand revamp. This transformation is designed to cement its status as a leader in the global bakery sector by focusing on its cherished century-old sourdough starter, the Bauli Dough.

Originally established over 100 years ago in Verona, Italy, Bauli has grown from a small artisan bakery into an international symbol of quality and tradition. The company's unique blend of craftsmanship and innovative techniques has made it a global household name, particularly in India since its market entry in 2009 with popular products like the Moonfils croissant.

Central to the brand's identity is Bauli Dough, a naturally fermented sourdough starter that infuses every product with rich, authentic flavor. Through this brand makeover, Bauli aims to attract modern global consumers by reinforcing its heritage while updating packaging to reflect contemporary trends. The initiative promises irresistibly soft, flavorful croissants and aims to generate consumer excitement around the brand's updated look and enhanced storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)