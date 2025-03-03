Euro Zone Bonds Rise Amid Geopolitical Shifts
Euro zone longer-dated bond yields increased as geopolitical tensions led to European discussions on defense spending and borrowing. Germany's benchmark bond yield rose by 4 basis points following a summit in London. New government talks in Germany may establish significant funds for defense and infrastructure.
In early Monday trading, Euro zone longer-dated bond yields saw a moderate rise, triggered by geopolitical developments over the weekend that pointed to increased European spending on defense. Germany's 10-year Bund yield, serving as the euro zone benchmark, climbed 4 basis points to reach 2.43%.
This rise partly marked a recovery from the previous Friday's low of 2.37%, and came on the heels of a Sunday summit in London where European leaders agreed on heightened defense expenditures. European Commission leaders have hinted at possible easing of current debt restrictions to facilitate this spending.
Additionally, Reuters news reported that talks among parties forming Germany's new government include proposals for two substantial special funds. These funds, potentially reaching hundreds of billions of euros, would cater to defense and infrastructure needs. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yield increased by 3 basis points to 3.49%, while shorter-dated bonds saw limited movement, with Germany's 2-year yield dropping 2 basis points to 2.41%.
