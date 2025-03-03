Left Menu

Revolutionizing Airside Operations: Delhi Airport Unveils UTAM System

Delhi airport operator DIAL has launched UTAM, a system enhancing operational efficiency by tracking airside vehicles and predicting delays using AI, ML, IoT, and radar. A central control room will manage activities, ensuring smoother coordination among stakeholders and a safer environment at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards improving operational efficiency, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has introduced the Unified Total Airside Management (UTAM) system. This innovative system, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), and radar technology, aims to streamline airside operations and enhance safety measures.

The system offers real-time data on vehicle movements, aircraft positioning, and runway utilization. By providing a real-time view of aircraft within a 10, 40, and 70-mile radius, UTAM facilitates proactive decision-making. A centralized control room will manage all airside activities, ensuring seamless coordination among airlines, ground handlers, and other stakeholders.

The UTAM system, piloted with Akasa Airlines, is set to roll out across other airlines in the coming months. This implementation is expected to optimize turnaround times and reduce delays at the bustling Indira Gandhi International Airport, which manages over 1,300 flight movements daily. DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar emphasized the system's role in enhancing passenger and staff safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

