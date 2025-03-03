Dynamic Growth and Strategic Moves: Indian Startups Flash in February 2025

In a remarkable display of resilience and strategy, Indian startups garnered a total of USD 1.65 billion in February 2025, according to data from Traxcn. This influx elevates the fiscal year-to-date total to an impressive USD 25.4 billion across 2,200 funding rounds.

Bengaluru startups secured USD 353 million, maintaining a median round size of USD 2 million. Meanwhile, Mumbai's entrepreneurial landscape attracted USD 102 million, with a median round value of USD 5 million. Oxyzo's significant USD 1 billion debt raise dominated the funding scene, trailed by udaan's USD 75 million Series G equity round.

February 2025 also witnessed strategic acquisitions, enhanced by 16 IPOs listing with a median market cap of USD 26.5 million. Notable investors included luminaries like Ritesh Agarwal and notable VC firms, contributing to USD 30.4 billion total funding in 2024, reflecting a slight dip from prior years.

