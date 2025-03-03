Air India Expands Codeshare Deal with All Nippon Airways, Moves to Haneda Airport

Air India announced on Monday an expansion of its codeshare partnership with All Nippon Airways (ANA) while also relocating its Japanese operations from Narita to Haneda Airport, closer to Tokyo.

Starting March 31, the airline will operate its four weekly flights from Delhi to Tokyo's Haneda Airport. The shift to Haneda, which is just 18 kilometers from downtown Tokyo, will halve the travel time to Tokyo station compared to the one-hour journey from Narita, located 70 kilometers away.

Furthermore, with required regulatory approvals anticipated by April 2025, Air India will place its 'AI' code on ANA's flights connecting Tokyo Haneda to six other Japanese cities, including Fukuoka and Osaka. In turn, ANA will embed its 'NH' code on Air India's flights connecting Delhi to several Indian cities, enhancing travel convenience.

