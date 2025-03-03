Revolutionizing the Dairy Sector: A New Circular Economy Approach

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of scaling up cowdung biogas generation across 250 district dairy cooperatives, as India strives to achieve its second White Revolution.

At a workshop focused on sustainability in the dairy sector, Shah highlighted the sector's critical role in providing additional income to farmers and urged a comprehensive approach to sustainability and circularity. He underscored the need to expand beyond biogas generation to maximize the entire dairy economy.

To facilitate this transformation, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has released guidelines promoting environmentally responsible dairy practices. Agreements were signed with dairy cooperative unions from 15 states to develop biogas plants, signaling a significant step towards circularity and economic growth.

