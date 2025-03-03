Left Menu

Revolutionizing the Dairy Sector: A New Circular Economy Approach

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced plans to scale up cowdung biogas generation in 250 district dairy cooperatives as part of India's second White Revolution. Speaking at a dairy sector workshop, Shah emphasized sustainability, circularity, and full sector utilization to achieve economic growth and environmental responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At a workshop focused on sustainability in the dairy sector, Shah highlighted the sector's critical role in providing additional income to farmers and urged a comprehensive approach to sustainability and circularity. He underscored the need to expand beyond biogas generation to maximize the entire dairy economy.

To facilitate this transformation, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has released guidelines promoting environmentally responsible dairy practices. Agreements were signed with dairy cooperative unions from 15 states to develop biogas plants, signaling a significant step towards circularity and economic growth.

