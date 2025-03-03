Left Menu

Rising Steel Demand Amid Global Uncertainties: Tata Sons' Strategy

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran emphasized sustained steel demand despite global tensions, advocating for efficiency and productivity. He highlighted government and unions' roles in technology adoption and underscored the importance of self-sufficiency in semiconductors, with investments in Assam and Gujarat. Tributes paid to Tata Steel founder J N Tata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:55 IST
Rising Steel Demand Amid Global Uncertainties: Tata Sons' Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, highlighted at the 186th birth anniversary of J N Tata that the demand for steel will persist despite geopolitical challenges. The focus should be on maintaining efficiency and productivity to stay prepared, he advised.

Chandrasekaran emphasized that government policy, employee cooperation, and union support are crucial for technology adoption. He urged the management to be bold in expanding and investing in projects, especially in Jamshedpur.

Regarding tariffs, he shifted focus away from prices, stressing productivity instead. Additionally, he noted the critical dependency on semiconductors and mentioned Tata Group's investments in Assam and Gujarat to bolster self-sufficiency in chip production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025