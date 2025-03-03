Rising Steel Demand Amid Global Uncertainties: Tata Sons' Strategy

Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, highlighted at the 186th birth anniversary of J N Tata that the demand for steel will persist despite geopolitical challenges. The focus should be on maintaining efficiency and productivity to stay prepared, he advised.

Chandrasekaran emphasized that government policy, employee cooperation, and union support are crucial for technology adoption. He urged the management to be bold in expanding and investing in projects, especially in Jamshedpur.

Regarding tariffs, he shifted focus away from prices, stressing productivity instead. Additionally, he noted the critical dependency on semiconductors and mentioned Tata Group's investments in Assam and Gujarat to bolster self-sufficiency in chip production.

