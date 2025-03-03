Tariffs and Uncertainty Weigh on U.S. Manufacturing Outlook

In February, U.S. manufacturing maintained its course, but looming tariffs have cast a shadow over the industry's optimism. A new report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reveals that prices at the factory gate have surged, driven by uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policies.

The tariffs, primarily targeting imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, are stirring concerns among manufacturers about their impact on raw material costs and supply chain efficiency. The ISM's survey underscores these worries, noting that the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 50.3, signaling a slight slowdown in sectoral growth.

Manufacturers are particularly cautious about the future, as new orders dwindle amid tariff-induced volatility. This uncertainty is affecting business strategies, with many companies hesitant to commit to long-term orders, and some even contemplating layoffs as supply chain delays and rising costs bite into operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)