Top Headlines in Business: Executive Resignations and Trade Conflicts

In a series of shake-ups, Kroger's CEO Rodney McMullen announced his resignation following an internal board investigation into his conduct. The grocery giant has yet to comment further on the developments surrounding McMullen's departure.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has ramped up trade tensions by enforcing a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports, coupled with an increase on Chinese goods to 20%. These actions have stirred new conflicts with America's top trading allies.

In foreign policy, President Trump has put a temporary freeze on U.S. military aid to Ukraine, according to senior officials, following a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The decision marks a significant turn in U.S.-Ukraine relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)