Tourism Boom Drives Economic Growth in New Zealand

Newly released figures underscore the vital role of tourism in fueling New Zealand's economic resurgence, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced today.

According to the latest International Visitor Survey for the year ending December 2024, annual visitor spending has surged by an impressive 23 per cent.

"These numbers serve as further encouragement for a sector that has been working tirelessly to regain its pre-2019 momentum," Minister Upston stated.

"Although visitor spending has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, it is steadily rising."

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) reported that international visitors injected $12.2 billion into the New Zealand economy in 2024, with $3.2 billion spent in the December quarter alone. When adjusted for inflation, this represents 86 per cent of 2019 levels.

The increase in spending reflects a 12 per cent rise in international visitor arrivals compared to the previous year. Holidaymakers, who typically spend more than those visiting for business or other purposes, played a major role in driving up overall expenditure.

"While different datasets and timeframes may lead to variations in figures, both the International Visitor Survey and the recently released Tourism Satellite Account signal a positive trajectory for tourism in New Zealand," Minister Upston explained.

"The International Visitor Survey remains our most up-to-date measure of international visitor spending."

The government has prioritized economic growth, with a strong focus on restoring visitor numbers to pre-pandemic levels. This strategy is expected to create more jobs, boost incomes, and help mitigate the cost of living.

A range of initiatives under the Tourism Boost package has been introduced to support off-peak travel and regional tourism, ensuring the industry not only recovers but flourishes. Recent investments include:

$500,000 to market New Zealand as an immediate travel destination for Australian visitors.

to market New Zealand as an immediate travel destination for Australian visitors. $30 million allocated to conservation-related visitor experiences.

allocated to conservation-related visitor experiences. $3 million to strengthen regional tourism efforts.

to strengthen regional tourism efforts. $9 million dedicated to enhancing Great Rides cycle infrastructure.

Further efforts to attract international tourists were reinforced during the Prime Minister's recent visit to Viet Nam. During the visit, Vietjet announced the launch of four direct flights per week between Auckland and Ho Chi Minh City, set to commence in September.

"This is just the beginning. 2025 presents a significant opportunity to reaffirm New Zealand as a dynamic and welcoming travel destination for visitors from all over the world," Minister Upston concluded.