Tragic Roadway: Two Students Killed in Motorcycle Accident

In a tragic accident that shook the community, two high school students were killed after their motorcycle was struck by a roadways bus on Tuesday. The victims, Ashish (16) and Amit (15), were returning from their examination when the fatal collision occurred near Aligarh Road.

The young residents of Kodara Jahangirpur village were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the police. Their bodies have been transferred for post-mortem examination as authorities proceed with their investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh stated, 'The students were heading home when the incident took place.' He confirmed that the bus involved has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation into this tragic event.

