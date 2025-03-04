Left Menu

Tragic Roadway: Two Students Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Two high school students, Ashish and Amit, tragically lost their lives when a roadways bus collided with their motorcycle near their school. The incident occurred near the new court building on Aligarh Road. Authorities have sent the victims' bodies for post-mortem and seized the bus for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:50 IST
Tragic Roadway: Two Students Killed in Motorcycle Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident that shook the community, two high school students were killed after their motorcycle was struck by a roadways bus on Tuesday. The victims, Ashish (16) and Amit (15), were returning from their examination when the fatal collision occurred near Aligarh Road.

The young residents of Kodara Jahangirpur village were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the police. Their bodies have been transferred for post-mortem examination as authorities proceed with their investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh stated, 'The students were heading home when the incident took place.' He confirmed that the bus involved has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation into this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025