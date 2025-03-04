Mothers Embark on Epic Journey: 'Mother on Wheels' Initiative Flags Off

The 'Mother on Wheels' initiative was ceremoniously flagged off at the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, marking the beginning of an extraordinary journey. Five inspiring mothers are set to embark on a self-driven car expedition across India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Organized by the Foundation for Holistic Development (FHD), the initiative aims to study and raise awareness about the crucial role of mothers in children's upbringing. It highlights the influence of maternal guidance on holistic development. The event was graced by Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, eminent Padma Bhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh, and Dr. Dhurv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University.

Dr. Galgotia emphasized the empowering nature of this initiative, stating, 'This expedition is more than a road trip—it's a symbolic journey of resilience.' The event concluded with an emblematic flag-off, underscoring support for women's empowerment and societal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)