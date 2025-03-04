Left Menu

Mothers Embark on Epic Journey: 'Mother on Wheels' Initiative Flags Off

The 'Mother on Wheels' initiative, featuring five inspiring mothers embarking on a car expedition from India to Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, kicked off at the Delhi Chief Minister's Office. Aimed at highlighting the vital role of mothers in children's development, the event emphasizes empowerment and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:34 IST
Mothers Embark on Epic Journey: 'Mother on Wheels' Initiative Flags Off
Flag Off Ceremony of "Mother on Wheels" Initiative at CM Office, Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Mother on Wheels' initiative was ceremoniously flagged off at the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, marking the beginning of an extraordinary journey. Five inspiring mothers are set to embark on a self-driven car expedition across India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Organized by the Foundation for Holistic Development (FHD), the initiative aims to study and raise awareness about the crucial role of mothers in children's upbringing. It highlights the influence of maternal guidance on holistic development. The event was graced by Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, eminent Padma Bhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh, and Dr. Dhurv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University.

Dr. Galgotia emphasized the empowering nature of this initiative, stating, 'This expedition is more than a road trip—it's a symbolic journey of resilience.' The event concluded with an emblematic flag-off, underscoring support for women's empowerment and societal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025