Crafting Bharat Awards 2025: Celebrating India's Innovators

In a grand celebration of India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, the Crafting Bharat Awards 2025 recognized and honored trailblazers across various sectors. Held at the ITC Grand Central in Mumbai, the event highlighted the efforts of those who are not only shaping industries but also contributing significantly to India's growth initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

The awards, organized by NewsReach and curated by Fever Network, transcended typical startup accolades by honoring not just entrepreneurs and technocrats, but also artists, scientists, and social impact leaders. With categories like 30 Under 30, 40 Under 40, and Bharat Innovators, the night was a tribute to the diversity of talent driving change in Bharat.

Prominent figures such as celebrated wrestler Sangram Singh and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza were acknowledged for their extraordinary contributions to social impact and environmental advocacy. The awards also spotlighted industry transformation leaders like Shalil Gupta of Ozonetel and Vinit Dessai, underscoring their roles in enhancing customer experiences and innovating within their fields.

