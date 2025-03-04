Left Menu

Sharp Corporation Reenters Indian AC Market with Innovative Series

Sharp Corporation, through its subsidiary, announces a comeback into India's booming AC market with new product lines - Reiryou, Seiryo & Plasma Chill. Emphasizing innovation and quality, Sharp aims to establish itself as a trusted brand in India. The Indian AC market is growing rapidly, attracting major players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:54 IST
Japanese tech giant Sharp Corporation re-enters the Indian air-conditioning market with a fresh lineup of products. Through its subsidiary, Sharp Business Systems (India), the company unveils the Reiryou, Seiryo, and Plasma Chill Series, designed to withstand India's harsh climate.

SHARP Business Systems (India) Managing Director, Osamu Narita, highlighted the importance of the Indian market for Sharp's growth. He expressed the company's dedication to innovation, aiming to position Sharp as a brand synonymous with enhancing the quality of life for Indian consumers through cutting-edge technology.

In addition, Sharp plans to incorporate its patented Plasmacluster technology, which purifies air by mimicking natural purification processes, into its AC units. This move marks a competitive stance in India's already competitive room AC market, which includes top players like Voltas and LG. With an expected CAGR of 12%, the market is set to reach Rs 50,000 crore by fiscal year 2028-29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

