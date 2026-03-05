Left Menu

Rani Khedira Joins Tunisian World Cup Squad: A New Era Begins

Rani Khedira, previously a German youth international and brother of former World Champion Sami Khedira, has been cleared by FIFA to play for Tunisia in the upcoming World Cup. This pivotal decision allows him to join the Eagles of Carthage in a challenging group with the Netherlands, Japan, and a European playoff winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:30 IST
Rani Khedira Joins Tunisian World Cup Squad: A New Era Begins
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Rani Khedira, once a German youth international and sibling of World Cup winner Sami Khedira, has been given the green light by FIFA to represent Tunisia in the upcoming World Cup in North America. The Tunisian soccer federation announced the news alongside FIFA on Wednesday, marking a significant moment for the 32-year-old Union Berlin midfielder.

Born to parents with eligibility for both Germany and Tunisia, Khedira's switch in national allegiance was met with enthusiasm from the Tunisian federation, which welcomed him with a 'Welcome Home' message on Instagram. His addition is poised to strengthen the team known as the Eagles of Carthage.

Tunisia faces a formidable task in the World Cup, placed in a group alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and a potential entrant from a European playoff, possibly Ukraine. The team's first matches are slated for Monterrey, Mexico, before their clash with the Netherlands in Kansas City.

TRENDING

1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

 India
2
Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

 Global
3
Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

 Iraq
4
An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in the war, reports AP.

An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026