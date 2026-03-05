Rani Khedira Joins Tunisian World Cup Squad: A New Era Begins

Rani Khedira, once a German youth international and sibling of World Cup winner Sami Khedira, has been given the green light by FIFA to represent Tunisia in the upcoming World Cup in North America. The Tunisian soccer federation announced the news alongside FIFA on Wednesday, marking a significant moment for the 32-year-old Union Berlin midfielder.

Born to parents with eligibility for both Germany and Tunisia, Khedira's switch in national allegiance was met with enthusiasm from the Tunisian federation, which welcomed him with a 'Welcome Home' message on Instagram. His addition is poised to strengthen the team known as the Eagles of Carthage.

Tunisia faces a formidable task in the World Cup, placed in a group alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and a potential entrant from a European playoff, possibly Ukraine. The team's first matches are slated for Monterrey, Mexico, before their clash with the Netherlands in Kansas City.