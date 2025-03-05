Left Menu

Market Ripples: Trump's Tax Cuts and Tariff Tussles

U.S. investors are reacting to President Trump's proposal to extend tax cuts while expressing concerns about tariffs and revoking a semiconductor subsidy. These measures affect the market, introducing volatility and causing major stock indexes to oscillate. The semiconductor decision could shift U.S. competitiveness and investment plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:23 IST
Market Ripples: Trump's Tax Cuts and Tariff Tussles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Investors are closely monitoring developments following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent address to Congress. In his speech, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to cutting taxes while also emphasizing a focus on tariffs.

This dual approach has led to market uncertainty. Trump's push to extend his 2017 tax cuts is well-received by investors, but the proposed tariffs on imports continue to stir volatility. Anthony Saglimbene of Ameriprise Financial noted concern over the lack of change in tariff policy.

The implications are already visible, with U.S. stock indexes experiencing a volatile session. Meanwhile, Trump's call to dismantle subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing could impact both domestic investment and global competitiveness, according to Charu Chanana of Saxo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025