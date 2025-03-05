Left Menu

Stock Market Rebounds: Sensex Surges Amid Strong Buying Sentiments

After 19 sessions of decline, the Indian stock market saw a strong rebound on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex climbing over 835 points and the Nifty rising by 285 points. Increased buying and easing global concerns fueled the rally, indicating investor optimism and potential sustained uptrend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:24 IST
BSE Building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian stock market experienced a notable rebound on Wednesday, breaking a streak of 19 consecutive declines. This surge was led by the BSE Sensex, which rose over 835 points to reach 73,822.28 by mid-session, while the NSE's Nifty gained over 285 points, trading at 22,362.65.

Leading the charge were stocks like Adani Ports, Power Grid, and NTPC at the National Stock Exchange. Notably, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. Benchmark indices showed over a one percent rise amid this midday trading fervor.

Market analysts attributed this rally to a potential relief bounce after the Indian market corrected roughly 20% from its peak. Talks of reduced US-Canada tariffs and maintained growth targets in China are providing global market relief, adding to the optimism seen domestically. With key resistance levels in sight, experts are cautiously optimistic about the market's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

