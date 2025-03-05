Ajay Bhadoo Takes Charge as CEO of Government e Marketplace (GeM)
Ajay Bhadoo, appointed CEO of India's Government e Marketplace (GeM) from March 3, 2025, aims to lead its evolution into a next-gen digital platform under Tata Consultancy Services. With extensive experience across diverse sectors, Bhadoo will oversee the marketplace's growth benefiting government buyers and local entrepreneurs.
Ajay Bhadoo, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Government e Marketplace (GeM), will assume his role effective March 3, 2025, as announced by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Bhadoo will continue his responsibilities as Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce.
The appointment coincides with a transformative phase for GeM, which is set to become a next-generation digital marketplace in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services. Bhadoo, an IAS officer from the 1999 Gujarat cadre, boasts over two decades of experience in policy and infrastructure sectors.
Having joined the Department of Commerce as Additional Secretary in August 2024, Bhadoo's career highlights include serving as Deputy Election Commissioner and Joint Secretary to former President Ram Nath Kovind. GeM has emerged as a significant platform for public procurement, engaging women and local entrepreneurs extensively.
